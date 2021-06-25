What's inside
Owner Bart Ortiz Jr. said that while the restaurant at 1720 Battleground Ave. was closed during the pandemic, he got the opportunity to move to a better location at 1617 Friendly Ave., the old Ham's restaurant that was most recently the Mad Hatter.
Rockingham County officials said Friday they are "still optimistic" about finding the two missing family members still alive.
Body of 7-year-old recovered in deadly tubing accident on the Dan River, Rockingham County authorities say
A Winston-Salem food truck took second place Saturday, June 19, in the annual N.C. Food Truck State Championship held in Randleman.
Tyrone Singleton, 61, was last seen on June 16 at the Winston-Salem Journal.
Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...
Search ended for 2 still missing after tubing accident on Dan River. 'This operation has transitioned to a recovery effort.'
“We feel confident that we have exhausted all efforts to rescue, or recover, the two remaining victims," Rodney Cates, director of Emergency Services for Rockingham County, said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the victims and families of this tragic incident."
A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart are going to the Tokyo Olympics.
Maybe Sean May was always a coach.