 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's inside
0 Comments

What's inside

  • 0

Missed opportunities and a COVID-19 scare prolonged N.C. State's bid to make it to the College World Series championship. SPORTS, B1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say
State and Regional News

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

  • Updated

Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News