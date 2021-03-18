What's inside

UNCG faces a frenetic Florida State team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Students of color asked the downtown Greensboro law school to remove a painting of Jim Melvin that has hung on campus since 2006. The portrait now hangs in a conference room.
Vaccine appointments opened Monday for people in Group Four, which includes those who are 16- to 64-years-old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday by the FBI. Federal investigators have alleged that the Proud Boys were one of the chief instigators of the Jan. 6 attack.
The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas.
Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department
Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.
Visiting the Rich Girls Museum feels like being invited to a secret club. Housed in a nondescript brick office park off Spring Garden Street, …
A third round of stimulus payments — this time of up to $1,400 — was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Rockingham superintendent Shotwell files suit for wrongful termination, reinstated until court decides
Scores of parents, teachers, students and members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the NAACP have demanded the Rockingham County School Board reinstate Rodney Shotwell, who has served the district for 15 years.
GREENSBORO — Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and recycling collection service,…
GREENSBORO — The ACC Tournament will move forward with one semifinal game Friday night and a championship game Saturday night after the Georgi…