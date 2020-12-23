What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a restaurant on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Guilford County Schools superintendent among those 'under serious consideration' for U.S. education secretary, CNN reports
- Updated
CNN's story cited anonymous sources familiar with the Biden team's thinking on its education department pick. Contreras has been superintendent of Guilford County Schools since 2016.
Visitors should enter campus from University Parkway.
USA Bobsled released the 11 athlete-qualifiers for the men’s national team on Monday from the training compound center Lake Placid, N.Y., and …
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro …
The opening comes almost one year to the day after the most recent section of the thoroughfare opened, a stretch between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale.
District employees to get bonuses next week after Guilford school board OKs using $950K left over from last year
The money, split equally among all school-based licensed staff, such as teachers and guidance counselors, comes out to $150 per person. Classified staff such as custodians are also getting bonuses that were previously allocated, officials said.
The roommates split the jackpot and, after paying state and federal taxes, each took home $61,947, the lottery said.
Dozens of News & Record readers report instances of checks, bills, Christmas gifts and even prescriptions arriving late, or not at all.
Trustees of the private Quaker college said they want more time to review "the significant feedback" they had received in recent weeks and consider other ideas.