2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.
The winner chose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years.
Four local schools still have ongoing clusters, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
Drivers told police that the suspects — traveling in two different vehicles — were attempting to box them in prior to approaching their cars.
Emergency crews in Stokes and Rockingham counties said they rescued five missing people on Belews Lake on Monday evening.
Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 24 years, and we have three wonderful daughters. My husband has always been a wonderful father a…
The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the West Friendly BP in Greensboro,
The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted.
GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today.