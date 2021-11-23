What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
The former zookeeper, who's struggling with prostate cancer, was moved from Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center.
-
- 11 min to read
The Jamison Mobile Home Park is at the epicenter of a fight between groups who think their claim on the land is equally valid. But it just may become a land of the lost.
- Updated
The family says on social media that Marcus Key was shot at Fourth of July Park. Kernersville Police confirmed the boy died of gunshot wound.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.
Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.