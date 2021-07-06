What's inside
Singleton was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 16 at the newspaper's sister publication, the Winston-Salem Journal.
Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro died from gunshot injuries, police said.
Here’s a look at where to go today for Fourth of July events in the Triad.
1 killed, 3 others injured early Saturday after car runs through intersection and hits Weaver Academy in downtown Greensboro
Speeding and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which killed a 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman, police said in a news release.
Grievers shared stories about Jeffrey Robert Jones and Zach Porter Williamson, two 19-year-old passengers who lost their lives in a vehicle accident Friday night.
NC man who accidentally gave 3-month-old tequila and exposed her to cocaine gets suspended sentence, probation
A 61-year-old grandfather didn't realize he was putting tequila in his granddaughter's formula, a prosecutor said. The man and his wife later took the child to a hospital.
Tamara Lackey always has had a soft spot for the vulnerable and voiceless in the world, and she’s made it her mission to do what she can to he…
Want to drink like a president on the 4th of July? From stronger spirits to lighter cocktails, champagne and just water, here's a look at the drinking habits of each commander-in-chief.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Ferndale Boulevard to a report of a man down in the bushes.
The High Point man said he plans to put some of the money toward paying off his home loan.