Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.