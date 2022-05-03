 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's inside

  • 0
Back to work Fashion

This photo provided by Brooks Brothers shows a model showing a Brooks Brothers casual office wardrobe. Going back to the office, many don't want to return to structured looks like suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts from the pre-pandemic days. But they also don't want to look unprofessional. So they're experimenting with new approaches, forcing retailers and clothing brands to respond with colorful blazers in knit or sweatshirt fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic bands, and new casual twists on the collared button-down dress shirt.

 Matt Albiani - handout one time use, Brooks Brothers

Blazers in knit fabrics. Pants with drawstrings. Polo shirts.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert