What's inside?
What's inside?

"The Lion King" (copy)

Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki in "The Lion King."

 Deen van Meer, Disney

Broadway touring show comes to Tanger. A local dancer talks about his time with the production. Pages 6-9

Meet a Musician: Stanley Bryant, aka Stan the Man, hopes to create a musical legacy. Page 5

Scott Adair and his Carolina Horns will back Temptations and Four Tops in concert. Page 10

