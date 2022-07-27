What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
An armed robbery and an assault with sexual motives were reported at the prominent civil rights activist’s home in the days before his death.
Another contract, this one for $177 million, awarded for services at Greensboro site for unaccompanied migrant children
An estimated 1,500 people are expected to staff the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors), the federal government says.
UPDATED: Doctors hopeful as Tonya Murrell fights to recover from crash that claimed her husband, two others
REIDSVILLE — Beloved teacher and mentor Tonya Murrell had improved enough on Tuesday to undergo a vital surgery after a July 9 car crash in Br…
Dogs with noise phobias often act out in response to thunderstorms. Here are tips from the American Kennel Club to help your dog weather the storm.
Family members confirmed on Facebook Wednesday that Spearman, 71, died Tuesday. Spearman, a former substance abuse counselor and president of the N.C. Council of Churches, is a current member of the Guilford County Board of Elections.
GREENSBORO — Even her young children would notice the whispers from people while out in public with their mom back in the 1980s before, inevit…
The building is in a downtown district listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making it eligible for federal and state historic-preservation tax credits.
Temple Emanuel's Social Action Committee and the News & Record partnered on asking council candidates about the bonds. Here are their answers.
GREENSBORO — The county’s only all-female high school won’t be holding classes during the 2022-23 academic year.
Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said an unknown number of provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday remain to be counted.