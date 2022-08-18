 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's inside

  • 0
A&T versus UNCG

A&T head coach Will Jones waytches his team from the sideline during the first half at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday,November 9, 2021.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Shock to the system: At new Outer Banks bridge, lightning crawls ‘all over the sky’

Images of spidery lightning filling the sky off North Carolina’s new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge hint it might soon become an Outer Banks attraction all its own. The 2.4-mile bridge, which opened July 28, is 24.5 feet above the Pamlico Sound and affords users a chance to see for miles in every direction. Coastal photographer Wes Snyder was hoping to take advantage of that view when he began ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert