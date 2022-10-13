What's inside
A Guilford County Superior Court jury on Friday convicted 31-year-old Meranda Chantel Watlington of Greensboro of first-degree murder in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by a Ford Explorer when Watlington twice drove into a crowd after a brawl at a local gas station. The jury also convicted Fana Aquette Felton, 30, of being an accessory to the crime.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
In North Carolina, 92% of those waiting for an organ transplant need a kidney, according to HonorBridge, which coordinates transplants in the Triad.
The one person on board, the pilot, is OK, and no one on the ground was hurt, PTI said.
Workers are widening the on-ramp going toward Greensboro at the Mebane Oaks Road interchange, N.C. Department of Transportation said today in a news release.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Rollins Street.
The suspect’s glove, which was left at the scene, contained a severed finger that police believe was cut off when the resident forced the door shut.
Here's a look at which U.S. Census regions have the most value when it comes to untapped real estate potential in single-family homes.
Guilford sheriff's deputy fired after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sheriff's office says
Deputy Steven Surratt was fired following a criminal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Surratt’s recent arrest in mid-September, Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release.
Police responded to the shooting on East Florida Street at U.S. 29 at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.