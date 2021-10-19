What's inside
Greensboro College Middle College and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and Pruette SCALE Academy in High Point are all getting new principals.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Betty Lynn, who went from the fictional Mayberry to the real Mount Airy and became a beloved fixture there, died Saturday after a brief illness. She was 95.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation study, looking at 2017 through 2019 data, showed that animal-related crashes in the state killed five people, injured more than 2,800, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage during that three-year period.
Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord south on U.S. 29 when he rear-ended the dump truck about 1:35 a.m., police said in a news release.
Across the five years before the pandemic, the district's enrollment, including pre-K, dropped by 450 students, according to a News & Record analysis of data provided by the district. Within the last two years it dropped by another 3,367.
Grimsley High School and High Point Friends School appeared on the list of ongoing COVID-19 clusters in schools in a state report released Tuesday. Another school, Greensboro Academy, disputes it has a cluster.
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.