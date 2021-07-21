What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A lot of people have a lot of great memories of him," his niece, Jennifer Hippert, said. "He was definitely like an icon in the community."
Justin D. Williams, 39, is charged with first-degree murder. Jenitta T. Grace, 39, is charged with obstruction of justice.
Inmate found unresponsive at Greensboro jail is pronounced dead at Cone hospital, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
The man was arrested Thursday by High Point police officers on a federal parole violation, according to the release.
The 70-year-old man faces a minimum fine of $2,000 after being charged with negligent hunting, taking a wild animal and hunting during the closed season.
The Virginia Dare Room has been renamed. It's now the Oakley Family Reception Room.
More restaurants and bars have reopened and demand is up for spirits.
- Updated
A severe thunderstorm caused numerous power outages and downed trees in the Triad on Saturday night.
Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.
The who’s who of hip-hop will perform Oct. 2 in the city as the "Feed the Streetz" Tour “Living Legendz” Edition makes its way to the Greensboro Coliseum.
The highway will close between 16th Street and Interstate 40 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.