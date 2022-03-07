What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Clark guided the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2019 and they shared a state championship in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
The cameras, which cost the city $27,500, are installed in several high-crime areas around Greensboro — and more are coming. The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
Greensboro Day basketball player Jackson Noble, Southeast Guilford football player Alex McCalop and Reagan football player Jon Gullette are headed to the U.S. Naval Academy, while Page basketball player Josh Scovens will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Ask a Reporter: What is the purpose of the new, black painted metal poles going up curbside around town?
Also, what's up with the flashing red stop signs at the Friendly Center?
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
The episode, which features the case of High Point wife and mother — and convicted murderer — Patricia Gayle Brown, will air at 6 and 9 p.m. today on the Oxygen network.
Video captured Mochi wagging his tail as his owner finally embraced him again during their reunion this week. The moment of joy came after the two spent several months — and 200 miles — apart, according to Guilford County Animal Services.
Ask a Reporter: If I'm widowed with no children in the home, can I file my taxes as head of household?
Also, I miss seeing Meghann Mollerus on WFMY. Has she left the station?
- Updated
Tar Heels enhance their chances to make NCAA Tournament with a 91-84 victory