What's inside

Election officials: Protest challenges Greensboro City Council member's use of 're-elect' wording in campaign
The protest was filed Wednesday by Salvatore Leone of Greensboro, who signed documentation that he was not asked by anyone or any organization to do so.
Many fans have balked at the ticket prices for Springsteen's 2023 international tour with the E Street Band, including a March 25 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The building is in Greensboro's downtown district listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making it eligible for federal and state historic-preservation tax credits.
Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said an unknown number of provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday remain to be counted.
GREENSBORO — One of the city's most popular nightspots has once again become the scene of a shooting.
All three companies servicing the unincorporated area and Pleasant Garden are seeking rate hikes.
Results are complete but unofficial.
Police said about 8:30 a.m. that 41-year-old Joyeil Glover had died, and her death was now being investigated as a homicide.
GREENSBORO — The county’s only all-female high school won’t be holding classes during the 2022-23 academic year.
In a July 20 Facebook post, assistant principal Katie Demcio Jones wrote that it would be “delusional” to think they’ll find highly qualified people in the next three and a half weeks to fill 967 Wake County teacher openings. A district spokeswoman said Demcio Jones was looking at outdated information, and that the district’s last figure for vacancies was 400 as of late June.