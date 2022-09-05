What's inside
WATCH NOW: Dudley football game canceled, crowd asked to leave stadium after fight in stands, coach says
Police at the game told a News & Record photographer that there had been several fights. Dudley coach Steven Davis said police asked that the game be suspended.
The body was found in the woods on Tuesday, High Point police said.
Police said the collision resulted in a post-crash fire.
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
The N.C. Department of Transportation recently released this drone video of the final portion of the Greensboro Urban Loop.
N.C A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine is going pro.
Officers responded at 12:48 a.m. to the shooting and found one male victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Troopers said 18-year-old Sidney Brittian Langston of Trinity was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a head-on crash Monday. She died at the site of the wreck, the Highway Patrol said.
Monday was the first day for Aggie Academy, a new public school in Greensboro serving students in the third through fifth grades.
A wrist injury has knocked Greensboro native John Isner out of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York and brought his 2022 season to an end.