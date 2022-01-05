Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."