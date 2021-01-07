What's inside
Cone Health could run out of hospital beds by Jan. 21, analysts warn. Community effort can change that, says physician.
The predictions cover Moses Cone, Wesley Long, Alamance Regional in Burlington and Annie Penn in Reidsville.
The vaccinations are open to people 75 and older, regardless of their health condition or living situation, the department said.
Renick's seven years in Greensboro were a whirlwind. The charismatic chancellor helped put in place much of what current Aggies see around campus today.
GREENSBORO — A man armed with a knife robbed a Chinese restaurant late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Jacob Alfred Kurtis Bethea, 30, was also served with an outstanding warrant from Guilford County alleging another violation of the executive order in September, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Sensory-based gym and play place set to open soon in High Point. Q's Corner is designed for children with disabilities.
Housed in the two-story building converted from an old garage are several play stations and rooms, all designed with different needs in mind.
Since March 22, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 25,445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths in Guilford County.
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who was found shot on Shaw Street has died at the hospital, police said in a news release.
BURLINGTON — Burlington police have released a photo of a suspect in several car break-ins on Saturday.