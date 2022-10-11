What's inside
A Guilford County Superior Court jury on Friday convicted 31-year-old Meranda Chantel Watlington of Greensboro of first-degree murder in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by a Ford Explorer when Watlington twice drove into a crowd after a brawl at a local gas station. The jury also convicted Fana Aquette Felton, 30, of being an accessory to the crime.
The one person on board, the pilot, is OK, and no one on the ground was hurt, PTI said.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
In North Carolina, 92% of those waiting for an organ transplant need a kidney, according to HonorBridge, which coordinates transplants in the Triad.
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
The changes are aimed to address complaints about people obstructing sidewalks and doorways and leaving behind trash.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Rollins Street.
Here's a look at which U.S. Census regions have the most value when it comes to untapped real estate potential in single-family homes.
Here's a look at 15 award-winning television shows with season finales that were met with controversy.
Harder has been at the school since 2013 as a coach, teacher and administrator.