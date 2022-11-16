What's inside
A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid.
The ramp will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. It will not reopen until November 2024.
The victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.
The Panthers' dream of a second consecutive NCHSAA Class 3-A championship ends with a shocking defeat at home.
One of Madison’s most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, “2…
Police said Saturday morning the victim, 44-year-old Nicholas Lamont Martin of Greensboro, had died and the shooting was now classified as a homicide.
Suit alleges name is misleading because the popular hot sauce is made in Winston-Salem.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.
Want to know the winners in races on the ballot in Guilford County? We've got them, plus the candidates that local voters favored in statewide races.
The two Delaware women accused of helping a NC murder suspect evade law enforcement were charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution, the FBI said.