What's inside?
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time during his tenure, Cooper has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday through Jan. 29 as “North Carolina School Choice Week.” The proclamation is a surprise, considering Cooper’s opposition to the state’s private school voucher program and his concerns about expansion of charter schools.
Investigators are trying to determine where and why the woman began driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 before her vehicle struck another head-on.
The museum at 220 N. Church St. received the $1.25 million from Frank and Nancy Brenner. It's the largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history. The museum will be renamed to honor Frank Brenner's late mother.
“I realized when we were like 20 minutes out that something wasn’t right,” Olivia Garcia said.
- Updated
Demon Deacons have climbed into fifth place in the ACC
GREENSBORO — Due to inclement weather, the City of Greensboro is revising its solid waste collection for the week of Jan. 24, officials said i…
The Triad could see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 Friday, forecasters say.
Lance Ray Miller is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and careless and reckless driving.
She never attended Guilford College. But her surprise $1.16M gift will help Guilford County Schools graduates go there.
Laura Peeples Tew died a little over a year ago, just before her 101st birthday, and donated the money as part of her estate.
For many, robocalls and telemarketers are impossible to dodge. The calls are often frequent, and outside of measures Apple and Android have im…