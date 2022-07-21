What's inside?

EMF students learn to play, lead in orchestras. Pages 6
Meet a Musician: For music, Marta Richardson partners with "like-souled" people. Page 5
After two decades, the Black Keys have new album and tour coming to N.C. Page 9
REIDSVILLE — Beloved teacher and mentor Tonya Murrell had improved enough on Tuesday to undergo a vital surgery after a July 9 car crash in Br…
Today's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.
GREENSBORO — After announcing in June that the former American Hebrew Academy would be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompa…
Multiple car accidents over the past weekend have affected families from around the region — many with ties to local fire departments.
Family members confirmed on Facebook Wednesday that Spearman, 71, died Tuesday. Spearman, a former substance abuse counselor and president of the N.C. Council of Churches, is a current member of the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Rogers, who died Friday at age 90 after a period of declining health, served as the sixth president of Guilford College from 1980-96, the private Quaker school said in a news release.
Randolph Ross, who won NCAA national championships in five track events and an Olympic gold medal during his time at N.C. A&T, is out of t…
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday who poured gasoline over himself and held authorities in an afternoon standoff,…
The Palladium location at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point was the last to remain open.
