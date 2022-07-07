What's inside?

Stay cool by taking a road trip from your living room. Pages 6
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is a crazy ride of a superhero movie. Page 3
Meet a Musician: Eli Fribush comes from a family of musicians. Page 8
Thousands of beagles headed for shelters were raised for medical research purposes by a company in Virginia.
Knowing when and how to draw on your various assets can have a big impact on how much in taxes you’ll owe from year to year.
The building at 201 N. Eugene St. was later known as the Guilford Center, which used to house Guilford County's mental health services.
A North Carolina city known in part for its art, food and craft beer scene is at the center of a massive Twitter fight. Asheville, a city of about 94,000 tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is trending on the social media platform Sunday, July 3, after national radio host Buck Sexton slammed its residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC ...
Carr, 63, died Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, and is being remembered for her dedication to children.
Mikayla Nicole Lea was jailed Tuesday without bond and scheduled for a court appearance today, according to Guilford County jail records.
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the fourth quarter and are included on the school…
Some EV flippers are finding buyers willing to pay sometimes exorbitant sums, tens of thousands more than the retail price, to acquire the vehicles.
After a year of training and two days after her 67th birthday, MayCay Beeler climbed onto the wing of a World War II biplane in flight.
Nancy Messonnier had worked with the CDC from 1995 until 2021, when she resigned as director of the National Center of Immunization and Respiratory Diseases to take a job with the Skoll Foundation, which invests in entrepreneurs and inventors to advance pandemic and public health systems.
