What's inside?

Read these 12 books before seeing their movie versions. Pages 6
Meet an Artist: Cait Allen’s life went from strict religion to writing songs. Page 5
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff has love, betrayal, sex, battles and dragons. Page 8
Read these 12 books before seeing their movie versions. Pages 6
Meet an Artist: Cait Allen’s life went from strict religion to writing songs. Page 5
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff has love, betrayal, sex, battles and dragons. Page 8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of Obrien Street for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes dead from a gunshot, police said.
The man displayed a handgun equipped with a laser sight, police said.
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic bring to 21 the number of main-stage musical and dance performers announced for the festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Greensboro. It features groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions on multiple stages.
Images of spidery lightning filling the sky off North Carolina’s new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge hint it might soon become an Outer Banks attraction all its own. The 2.4-mile bridge, which opened July 28, is 24.5 feet above the Pamlico Sound and affords users a chance to see for miles in every direction. Coastal photographer Wes Snyder was hoping to take advantage of that view when he began ...
The Rockefeller Foundation, in partnership with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is prepared to distribute five COVID-19 tests by mail to households who request them. In Guilford County, families living in about a dozen ZIP codes qualify for these free tests, according to accesscovidtests.org.
🎧 Olivia Newton-John and Sam Gooden died. Meanwhile, Serena Williams plans to wrap her tennis career. Listen to those stories and others in this podcast.
One of the greatest athletes of all time took his seat atop Bubba Wallace’s pit box at the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400, put on the driver communication headset, and took in all three hours.
In Guilford County, 137,858 people have reported testing positive and 1,276 people have died, state health officials report.
The road is expected to reopen early September, weather permitting.
The Greensboro club temporarily shut down after 19-year-old Pedro Alegria was fatally shot outside of the business, allegedly by a security guard employed by the venue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.