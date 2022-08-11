What's inside?

A critic shares her 10 favorite TV shows of all time. Page 6
Ethan Hawke directs series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Page 5
A new show documents The Rolling Stones like never before. Pages 8
GREENSBORO — So far, so good for Will Zalatoris and his second caddie of the Wyndham Championship weekend.
RALEIGH — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have decided to jump from a damaged plane before it made an eme…
There are so many incentives to install solar that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 might be more aptly titled the "Electrify Your Life Act."
Rocco "Rocky" Scarfone, owner of Cone Denim Entertainment Center, sued and settled with the city to maintain access to an alley behind his business, but says the way the parking deck was built encroached on that space, making it mostly unusable.
Officer M.J. Ambrosio was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition with an injury not considered life-threatening, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Sheriff's officials say one gunshot victim died at the scene.
GREENSBORO — What started out as a domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Sunday's pre-dawn hours.
Affidavits and witness statements attached to the suspension order offer more details into what happened the night 19-year-old Pedro Alegria was killed.
Democratic congressional leaders’ apparent pledge to push for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gives new life to a proposed 75-mile …
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
