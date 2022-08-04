What's inside?

Art reflections
Paintings looks like photos at new exhibit. Pages 6-9
N.C. filmmakers look back at the making of “9 to 5” in their new documentary. Pages 4-5
Janke Seltsam finds songwriting inspiration in repetition, nature and a fever. Page 9
The protest was filed Wednesday by Salvatore Leone of Greensboro, who signed documentation that he was not asked by anyone or any organization to do so.
Many fans have balked at the ticket prices for Springsteen's 2023 international tour with the E Street Band, including a March 25 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO — One of the city's most popular nightspots has once again become the scene of a shooting.
AAU said on Twitter the meet was suspended, but will resume on Wednesday.
UNC researchers are leveraging statewide emergency department data to understand the high use of the facilities by pregnant women.
All three companies servicing the unincorporated area and Pleasant Garden are seeking rate hikes.
Police said about 8:30 a.m. that 41-year-old Joyeil Glover had died, and her death was now being investigated as a homicide.
Two other Greensboro businesses also are being looked at by the city because of gun violence.
An owner of a Thomasville kennel and another man have been charged with attacking a WGHP/Fox 8 photojournalist Thursday afternoon, possibly breaking his jaw. The photojournalist was working on a story about the kennel being fined $1,400 on allegations of mistreating dogs.
Grandover Resort & Spa, one of the Triad’s premier hospitality properties, has been added to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Grand brand por…
