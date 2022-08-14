What's inside
RALEIGH — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have decided to jump from a damaged plane before it made an eme…
There are so many incentives to install solar that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 might be more aptly titled the "Electrify Your Life Act."
Greensboro, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Gibsonville and Summerfield will benefit from the money.
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic bring to 21 the number of main-stage musical and dance performers announced for the festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Greensboro. It features groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions on multiple stages.
Investigators are seeking a black Nissan Altima that will be missing a large portion of the passenger side front bumper and passenger side lower fog lamp.
Guilford County has reported 3 monkeypox cases as state total increases to 114, health officials say
For those who are most at-risk, health departments in Guilford and Forsyth now have supplies of vaccines to help protect against the virus.
Democratic congressional leaders’ apparent pledge to push for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gives new life to a proposed 75-mile …
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Another major roadblock — a lawsuit filed July 28 by the city of Asheville and Buncombe County — has been placed in front of Mission Hospital …
Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at a man who died in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store Friday morning, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday. Authorities have not said which officer or officers fired the fatal shot.