What's inside?

Get ready for drama, horror, animation and one huge sequel. Pages 6-9
Meet a Musician: Tony Low wants his music to transport listeners. Page 5
“The Waltons” at 50: The show debuted on CBS in September 1972. Page 10
Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Quinnon Brunson bought the winning 50X The Cash ticket from Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice. DOT didn't say what maintenance workers found. Crews will return next week to conduct further assessments and determine what actions will be taken, DOT said Friday in a news release.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin.
Rikeah Johnson and her son Yannis were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Travis Johnson, 43, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died, police said.
HIGH POINT — A driver of a pickup truck lost control, causing a crash that killed a woman in another car over the weekend.
The defendant is accused of selling drugs to the victim, causing his death.
A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five separate occasions.
Former Southeast Guilford quarterback Ryan Stephens throws for 137 yards and runs for 88 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Whirlies.
GREENSBORO — A woman kidnapper thought to “actively avoiding supervision” has been found.
