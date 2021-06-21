What's inside
Rockingham County officials said Friday they are "still optimistic" about finding the two missing family members still alive.
Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.
Body of 7-year-old recovered in deadly tubing accident on the Dan River, Rockingham County authorities say
Four family members have died and a fifth is missing in the accident, which is being called the worst recreational disaster in the county.
3 dead, 2 still missing 24 hours since rafts went over dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station in Eden
Emergency workers rescued four people Thursday who said they had traveled the Dan River as a group of nine on Wednesday. The four who were rescued, who were not wearing life jackets, were being treated at a local hospital Thursday night for injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.
The man was located on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park, police said.
Search ended for 2 still missing after tubing accident on Dan River. 'This operation has transitioned to a recovery effort.'
“We feel confident that we have exhausted all efforts to rescue, or recover, the two remaining victims," Rodney Cates, director of Emergency Services for Rockingham County, said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the victims and families of this tragic incident."
CHARLOTTE — The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose remains were found at a North Carolina home last month forced her 13-year-old daughter to he…
A police spokesman identified the hiker as Howard Huey Shepherd, 64, of Greensboro.
'THIS CAN'T HAPPEN TO ANYONE ELSE:' High school football teams, families raise mental health awareness
The suicides of Northern Guilford's Mitch Lasley and Glenn's Sterling Fair bring the community together for a cause.
According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the officer wasn't present at the time of the incident.