 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's inside?

  • 0
"Top Gun: Maverick"

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick."

 Paramount Pictures

BEST

of 2022

From blockbusters to hidden gems, here are the top projects in music, movies and TV

Music: Page 4-5

Movies: Pages 6-9

TV: Pages 10-11

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert