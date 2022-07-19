What's inside
Records from the U.S. Small Business Administration show the private, nonprofit school received two loans for $743,059 each, one in May 2020 and another in February 2021.
Multiple car accidents over the past weekend have affected families from around the region — many with ties to local fire departments.
Officers responded about 6:40 p.m. to the intersection and found one person seriously injured, police said in a news release. He was taken by EMS to a hospital.
Rogers, who died Friday at age 90 after a period of declining health, served as the sixth president of Guilford College from 1980-96, the private Quaker school said in a news release.
Randolph Ross, former N.C. A&T sprinter and five-time NCAA champion, out of World Athletics Championships after missing antidoping test
Randolph Ross, who won NCAA national championships in five track events and an Olympic gold medal during his time at N.C. A&T, is out of t…
The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating and close contacts have been notified.
The Palladium location at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point was the last to remain open.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday who poured gasoline over himself and held authorities in an afternoon standoff,…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
