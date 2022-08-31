What's inside

In an effort to 'get ahead' of the next COVID-19 wave, U.S. regulators have authorized the retooling of vaccines — just like how flu shots get updated — to target the highly contagious BA.5 omicron strain. NATION & WORLD, B1
The body was found in the woods on Tuesday, High Point police said.
Wake Forest 'optimistic' about having QB Sam Hartman back this season. Coach: We'll know more in the next two weeks.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offered an update on quarterback Sam Hartman on Monday afternoon on the ACC Network.
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
The N.C. Department of Transportation recently released this drone video of the final portion of the Greensboro Urban Loop.
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
Police said the collision resulted in a post-crash fire.
Officers find bodies of two 16-year-olds Thursday hours after responding to a reported shooting in that area, Graham Police officials say
Police responded earlier Thursday to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments, where they located an injured 18-year-old.
BEECH MOUNTAIN—When Dorothy clicks her heels three times in September on the Yellow Brick Road at North Carolina’s “Wizard of Oz Festival,” sh…
Help sought for finding 81-year-old woman missing since Wednesday; High Point police seek volunteers to distribute flyers
Anyone who is interested in helping should meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road.