What's inside

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
The festival will take place Sept. 9-11.
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
Guilford County Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Kiser Middle School and the new Claxton and Brooks elementary schools on Monday.
UPDATE: 17-year-old fatally shot by officer Sunday after the driver struck a patrol car, then accelerated, after traffic stop, Greensboro police say
Officials said the stop was initiated at approximately 9:08 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.
Officers find bodies of two 16-year-olds Thursday hours after responding to a reported shooting in that area, Graham Police officials say
Police responded earlier Thursday to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments, where they located an injured 18-year-old.
Wake Forest 'optimistic' about having QB Sam Hartman back this season. Coach: We'll know more in the next two weeks.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offered an update on quarterback Sam Hartman on Monday afternoon on the ACC Network.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.