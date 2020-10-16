What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bank of America will begin to offer small, short-term loans to cash-strapped customers, a move that could upend the market for short-term loans.
The typed, one-page letter derided support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News.
The university wants to add a second classroom building to the UNC Kenan-Flagler business school complex.
According to state health officials, there were 115 new cases reported in Guilford County on Friday.
GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an early September killing in Greensboro, police said today in a news release.
A Porsche driver was killed in a crash after reaching speeds of 170 mph during a police chase in North Carolina, officials say.
Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents
- Updated
Guilford County Schools will delay the return of grades 3-8, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, in light of the data she's reviewed about COVID-19 statistics locally.
She is also delaying the return of some vulnerable populations of high school students that they had expected to bring back earlier than other high school students, and students in the four schools that serve students with special needs.
After months of uncertainty, churches across North Carolina are allowed to have more parishioners — but with restrictions. Different churches have net the news with different reactions.
Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents
- Updated
Guilford County Schools will delay the return of grades 3-8, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, in light of the data she's reviewed about COVID-19 statistics locally.
She is also delaying the return of some vulnerable populations of high school students that they had expected to bring back earlier than other high school students, and students in the four schools that serve students with special needs.