What's inside

Dennis AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, bruce mcclung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.
Former students accused Denise Gabriel of inappropriate physical conduct and bullying, according to a story published by a Greensboro publication.
Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow in northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Forsyth, Guilford, Davie and Davidson counties. The National weather service has issued a winter weather advisory — in effect from midnight Wednesday through 8 a.m. — for the area.
RALEIGH — Donald Trump's time in office ended with more North Carolina Republicans leaving the party than in any other month in his presidency.
Police determined that a white Mercedes SUV had crashed through a chain-link fence and struck a parked truck.
Democrats, including N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, push back on lieutenant governor's comments that systemic racism doesn't exist
A state senator from Greensboro has joined other Democrats in pushing back after the lieutenant governor said there is no systemic racism in t…
Registration begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday. About 5,000 appointments are available, the Guilford County Division of Public Health said in a news release.
According to a recent federal filing, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte is claiming dibs on $935,754 that Monroe police say they found on May 16 in the backseat of Seneca Moore's white Ford F-150 pickup.
The person, whose medical condition was not immediately known, was taken to a local hospital, police said.