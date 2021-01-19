A couple who met at N.C. A&T has brought their love of lowcountry cuisine to Lexington at a place called Lou Lou's.
What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bishops in the Lutheran, Episcopal and Methodist churches of North Carolina said they weren’t aware of any direct threats or warnings from law enforcement after the United Church of Christ posted about possible attacks targeting churches in a tweet Friday.
Registration, which opened at 5 p.m. Friday, is online only and will remain open until all slots have been filled.
A Greensboro man is dead after he was found shot in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard, authorities said.
CHARLOTTE — City leaders face a bumpy road as they seek support for a "transformational" transit and mobility plan, partially paid for with a …
N.C. A&T lands yet another multimillion donation. This one is $5.5 million, with most going to scholarships.
The latest donation is from Corning Inc., the materials science company famed for its glass products.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday to postpone the reentry of middle and high school students this month. Instead of returning next week, it will be at least three more weeks at the earliest.
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Guilford County restricts delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering after 10 p.m. to outside of restaurants and bars
"Delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering must remain outdoors," after 10 p.m., Skip Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release.
It's unclear if either site has current cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to a recent state report.