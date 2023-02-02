What's inside Feb 2, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pitt coach says win over UNC overshadowed by social media spat, crowd's comments. SPORTS, C1 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High Point mother, 3 children, fondly remembered after 'unimaginable' tragedy "Their lives were taken too soon — yet their legacy lives on from the shores of Jamaica to the campus of N.C. A&T." DA: Cocaine detected in body of boy who died with his twin brothers in Greensboro house fire Three children died in the Dec. 19 fire and their mother has been charged with child abuse. Greensboro TikTok star found not guilty in death of woman on motorcycle GREENSBORO — Jurors found Tiktok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Thu… One dead, others hurt, in shooting at adult entertainment spot in Greensboro. Police also investigate two earlier killings. A man died early Sunday and several people were hurt in a shooting at Southside Johnny’s, an adult entertainment business on Market Street, Gr… Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center GREENSBORO (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon.