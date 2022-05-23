What's inside
The reasons why people may seek out late-term abortions are complex and are often based on new medical information and delays caused by state policies.
Roy Carroll, 59, is teaming with Bill Riley and Riley Motorsports to field a three-driver team for the race June 11-12. In a region of North Carolina not far removed from the roots of stock-car racing, count this as one of the Tarheel State’s unique sports endeavors.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers survived a primary challenge from two other Democrats on Tuesday night. Now, he will compete…
The proposed budget includes funding for Guilford County Schools, the sheriff's office, EMS, public health, parks, and planning and development. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The regional professional theater, located downtown at 232 S. Elm St. will announce its 20th season of live, in-person performances at an event at 6 p.m. June 4.
Guilford voters say 'Yes' to $1.7B in school construction bonds, but no to sales tax to pay for the work
Voters supported the school bond referendum by a large margin, with 61% voting in favor and about 39% voting against it, according to complete but unofficial results. But they rejected a sales tax increase the county planned to use to pay for the debt.
Former Guilford County Schools substitute charged with statutory sex offense with a minor, police say
Officers arrested Richard Gene Martin of Greensboro on May 10, police said in a news release. An investigation led to charges of statutory sex offense with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony possession of marijuana.
GREENSBORO — Anthony Morgan Jr. sat in the front seat of his Silver 1998 Acura RL in an empty parking lot near an abandoned building, waiting …
The mayor serves a four-year term and receives an annual salary of $30,932.
Ticket prices range from $9 for a spot in an overflow room to $3,995 or more for seating closer to the stage.