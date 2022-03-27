What's inside
The emergence of a rare and potentially deadly virus among a common tick in North Carolina and the Southeast is causing researchers to speed u…
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Officers responded to the Taqueria El Torito food truck, which was operating in the 2600 block of Randleman Road, after a man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting Monday in the 900 block of Dunbar Street.
JACKSONVILLE — An Onslow County teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivate…
The male, dark brindle pit mix was found in a crate about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place. High Point Police Department investigators determined the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night.
Looking for a bargain on furniture? This Greensboro nonprofit might have what you're looking for at its auction.
Barnabas Network has over 500 pieces of furniture, from leather couches to chaise loungers and outdoor cooktops, in its online auction that runs Saturday through April 2.
GREENSBORO — In July 2021, the Boy Scouts of America reached a $850 million settlement with thousands of men who say they were sexually abused…
Ten-time Country Music Awards Musician of the Year Mac McAnally kicks off Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation's "Live Music Vibe" initiative.
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a rising force in North Carolina politics and a vocal pro-life advocate, confirmed Thursday that he and his …