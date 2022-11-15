What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ramp will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. It will not reopen until November 2024.
A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid.
Want to know the winners in races on the ballot in Guilford County? We've got them, plus the candidates that local voters favored in statewide races.
The Panthers' dream of a second consecutive NCHSAA Class 3-A championship ends with a shocking defeat at home.
One of Madison’s most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, “2…
Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged in the shooting death of Paula Kay Self, who was 55 and lived in Kernersville, and shooting Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem man, who survived.
Police said Saturday morning the victim, 44-year-old Nicholas Lamont Martin of Greensboro, had died and the shooting was now classified as a homicide.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.
Suit alleges name is misleading because the popular hot sauce is made in Winston-Salem.
Democrat Alan Sherouse won the open at-large seat and Republican Crissy Pratt won the open District 2 seat. Incumbents Khem Irby and Linda Welborn held off challengers to retain their seats. Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene was unopposed.