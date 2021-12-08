 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's inside
0 Comments

What's inside

  • 0
Joey Recchio

Joey Recchio, best known for singing and playing guitar in the Winston-Salem band Big Daddy Love, grew up in Sparta.

 Robert C. Lopez, Special to the News & Record

Joey Recchio of Big Daddy Love dishes on playing a show with a GoPro on his head ("just bizarre"), how he describes his music (it's vague) and how many of his songs he likes (not many). GO TRIAD

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert