 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's inside

  • 0
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball

North Carolina guard Caleb Love is consoled after their loss to against Kansas in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

One missed shot. That's all it took for North Carolina's dream season to end. But this team carved out a place of its own and set the stage for a new era. SPORTS, C1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert