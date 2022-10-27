What's inside?

It's a Go!
A new Black Panther movie, concerts, plays, exhibits and more for November. Page 6-7
Greensboro Symphony to pay tribute to Ukraine. Page 5
Madison building featured on "28 Days Haunted." Page 8
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the…
North Carolina students performed the worst they’ve done in more than 20 years on national tests of reading and math performance — showing how much achievement has declined since the pandemic. Reading and math scores in the state dropped from three years ago for fourth- and eighth-grades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. The results released on Monday by the U.S. ...
Toyota North Carolina has signed a nearly three-year sublease for a former Labcorp office building in Greensboro that will serve as its operational hub until its electric vehicle battery production plant debuts in Liberty.
One of Madison’s most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, “2…
People in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, Greensboro police said.
A North Carolina man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Bedford County woman, authorities said Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Stephanie L. Reese to fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of senior resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig. Craig was halfway through a second eight-year term.
The children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital has had to divert pediatric patients to other hospitals when capacity peaks.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year.
