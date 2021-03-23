What's inside
2 spring breakers from Greensboro drugged, raped woman, then partied, police say. She died in South Beach hotel
Investigators are trying to determine whether the woman died of an overdose, possibly from a pill the men supplied.
Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday by the FBI. Federal investigators have alleged that the Proud Boys were one of the chief instigators of the Jan. 6 attack.
GREENSBORO — A woman reported missing in Guilford County has been found dead, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Greensboro have police released surveillance video of the robbery Saturday at Circle K, 621 Green Valley Road.
Experts say children that age don't have the mental capacity to understand the juvenile justice process and its consequences.
High Point said on its Facebook page that multiple power outages were being reported in the city.
Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.
A Forsyth County man who is a leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6…
The money is in the North Carolina unclaimed property fund, which is also called N.C. Cash. The money can be from old bank accounts, rental and utility deposits, uncashed tax refund checks, insurance companies, and other sources. Anyone can see whether they have money or other property in the N.C. Cash program and file a claim to collect it by visiting the nccash.com website.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
A tornado watch remains in effect for a number of North Carolina counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, including Guilford, Davidson and Alamance.