What's inside

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule believes his team is 'close' to getting that first elusive win. But at 0-2 and riding a nine-game losing streak going back to last year, the Panthers seem to be in a must-win situation. SPORTS, B1
'Disappear the women closest to you': Former Greensboro businessman will serve extra time for threat to judge
Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Quinnon Brunson bought the winning 50X The Cash ticket from Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice. DOT didn't say what maintenance workers found. Crews will return next week to conduct further assessments and determine what actions will be taken, DOT said Friday in a news release.
Amazon's decision not to move forward with a project in Greensboro at this time "is in no way a reflection on our community," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.
Rikeah Johnson and her son Yannis were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Travis Johnson, 43, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died, police said.
REIDSVILLE — Tyler Jeffries, seeking to protect her nephew from having to enter foster care, gave the 14-year-old shelter in her home. But on …
Cynthia M. Allen: CDC finally admits it botched COVID response. But it still hasn’t addressed the cause: politics
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s been said that admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery.
GREENSBORO — A woman kidnapper thought to “actively avoiding supervision” has been found.
Former Southeast Guilford quarterback Ryan Stephens throws for 137 yards and runs for 88 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Whirlies.