What's inside

Like with many mass killings, we’ll likely never know why Mary Ann Holder killed five children and herself 11 years ago.
High Point police said “car swinging” is when drivers meet in a parking lot or shut down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts.
The UNC System Board of Governors determined N.C. A&T exceeded out-of-state freshmen enrollment limits for the second consecutive year.
A 49-year-old man died was crushed to death in the May 6 accident.
When the suspects' vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee in the direction of two Kernersville police officers, one officer fired his weapon. No one was injured, officials said in a news release.
A girl died on Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina, police said.
Law enforcement began investigating the 43-year-old man in September after an employee of The Good Information Foundation reported receiving a threatening email.
The top-seeded Whirlies hold on at Jamieson Stadium to stay unbeaten and advance to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs.
Police said neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors in the accidents.
The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...