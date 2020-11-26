Wheels4Hope seeking donations after thieves steal parts from cars

Though the numbers have somewhat returned to normal in recent months, the dip during the pandemic combined with the setback caused by the recent theft was a hit to their ability to help as many in need.

Without as many donations, they can't perform as many "car blessings," but the numbers of calls they receive for assistance have only increased.

Shortly after the pandemic began, Singleton said they stopped accepting applications for a period of time. Applicants are required to put down $500 and be responsible for title and transfer fees, which Singleton did not want to ask of anyone if she wasn't absolutely certain she would be able to get them into a car.

"Transportation is a big barrier in our community," Singleton said.

Without a vehicle, people are forced to rely on public transportation, which can be difficult, especially for families. And with the pandemic, some people prefer to not risk having to be in such a confined space with a group of people.

Singleton said it's a struggle she knows well.

Years ago, before she worked for Wheels4Hope, Singleton witnessed the impact the organization had when a working single mother received a car from the organization. It brought her back to her own childhood.