Wheels4Hope seeking donations after thieves steal parts from cars

GREENSBORO — Near the end of October, several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at Wheels4Hope, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing cars to families and individuals in need.
Adriane Singleton, Wheels4Hope's assistant director, said it's not the first time something like this has happened. She can remember two instances at the old Wheels4Hope location on Burlington Road in which the same part was taken.
Now, thieves have hit their location on Walnut Circle in Greensboro.
Singleton said it's common for thieves to steal the catalytic converters from underneath cars and take them to metal recyclers for money.
"There were seven cars they were taken from," Singleton said. "Six were Wheel4Hope cars. Also, from my own car."
Police have no leads on the crime.
It was a huge hit for the nonprofit during a year that has already been made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wheels4Hope relies on donations of cars in order to get cars into the hands of economically vulnerable people referred to them by partner agencies. With so much uncertainty, donations decreased.
"Normally, we would get like five donations a week. If we got six or seven, that was a really good week," Singleton said.
Though the numbers have somewhat returned to normal in recent months, the dip during the pandemic combined with the setback caused by the recent theft was a hit to their ability to help as many in need.
Without as many donations, they can't perform as many "car blessings," but the numbers of calls they receive for assistance have only increased.
Shortly after the pandemic began, Singleton said they stopped accepting applications for a period of time. Applicants are required to put down $500 and be responsible for title and transfer fees, which Singleton did not want to ask of anyone if she wasn't absolutely certain she would be able to get them into a car.
"Transportation is a big barrier in our community," Singleton said.
Without a vehicle, people are forced to rely on public transportation, which can be difficult, especially for families. And with the pandemic, some people prefer to not risk having to be in such a confined space with a group of people.
Singleton said it's a struggle she knows well.
Years ago, before she worked for Wheels4Hope, Singleton witnessed the impact the organization had when a working single mother received a car from the organization. It brought her back to her own childhood.
"I was once that kid," Singleton said. "I had a single mom. Sometimes Mom wouldn't have a car and when she didn't we were on the bus."
Singleton urges those in the community who can donate to do so. It's not just cars they need. Repairs on the vehicles they receive usually require about $2,500 to get one in reliable condition, so people can also donate monetarily.
"If you would, consider donating a car to us," Singleton said. "I see them on the side of the road, in people's yard with no plates on them. Just know that we are here."
