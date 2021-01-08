When it rains, it snows — eventually

Forecasters predicted that Triad residents would wake up to snow and icy conditions Friday morning.

But it didn't happen.

That system, however, delivered on the predictions of meteorologists late Friday afternoon with continuous precipitation.

With temperatures dropping, roads may become icy overnight.

Snow and ice will also be the main threats across parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

A winter storm warning that went into effect Friday covered much of the north Georgia mountains. Residents there are expecting up to 4 inches of snow and some ice that could make travel treacherous.

Winter storm warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Virginia.