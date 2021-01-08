 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When it rains, it snows — eventually
0 comments
featured

When it rains, it snows — eventually

  • 0
snow

Kenadee Bryson, 10, rides her bike in the snow through the College Hill neighborhood in Greensboro on Friday. Big, fluffy flakes began to fall in the afternoon. Forecasters said the Triad could see up to an inch of snow by Saturday morning.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

Forecasters predicted that Triad residents would wake up to snow and icy conditions Friday morning.

But it didn't happen. 

That system, however, delivered on the predictions of meteorologists late Friday afternoon with continuous precipitation.

With temperatures dropping, roads may become icy overnight.

Snow and ice will also be the main threats across parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

A winter storm warning that went into effect Friday covered much of the north Georgia mountains. Residents there are expecting up to 4 inches of snow and some ice that could make travel treacherous. 

Winter storm warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Virginia.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News