When your freezer breaks, stop swearing and start cooking

Then there was the meat — so much meat — including at least four different kinds of sausage. All I could see through my tears was dollar signs, especially because the floor boards under the fridge were starting to warp.

According to the FDA, when frozen food gets above 40 degrees for more than two hours, it enters the "danger zone" where bacteria can rapidly multiply and lead to foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria. A food can only be cooked or refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or registers below 40 degrees.

The USDA website states that a full freezer can hold for two days because the food will act like a big block of ice. Lucky for me, my freezer not only was packed but the digital thermometer still read 40 degrees. Many items in this cold depository of tasty leftovers and yet-to-be-cooked frozen ingredients — especially those in the bottom layer — were mostly still frozen.

While I was able to stuff a few items into a second freezer in the basement, an embarrassing (and heartbreaking) amount of food ended up either in a garbage bag or in the compost. (Actually, two bags because the first one got too heavy.) If it felt even a little mushy, or I couldn't remember what it was or when it got there, I followed the USDA's advice of "When in Doubt, Throw it Out!"